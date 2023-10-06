PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.04.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
