Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

