Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

PHT opened at $6.66 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

