Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAV opened at $6.70 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

