Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $214.96 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

