Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Down to $143.34

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.34, but opened at $139.85. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $139.12, with a volume of 914 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.