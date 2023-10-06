Piper Sandler Cuts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $59.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Down 6.1 %

Ameresco stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.