Piper Sandler Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $230.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.58.

Shares of GLOB opened at $197.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.13. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

