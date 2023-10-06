Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pipestone Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It offers natural gas liquids comprising condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. The company focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 90,029 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta.

