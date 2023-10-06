Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 7626711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Specifically, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

