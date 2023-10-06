POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 752,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 828,750 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNT shares. William Blair cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $11,381,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

