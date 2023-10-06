Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

