PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

NYSE PPG opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

