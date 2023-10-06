PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $154.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $174.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

PPG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.83. 147,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,602. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

