Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

