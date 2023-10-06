Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

