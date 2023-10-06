PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.63. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 121 shares.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $614.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.