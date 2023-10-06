PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.63. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 121 shares.
PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of $614.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
