ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.78. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 168,346 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get ProPetro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PUMP

ProPetro Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.