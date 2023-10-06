Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,505,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,431,000.

AVEM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.73. 23,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

