Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

