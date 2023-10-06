Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.46. 15,845,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,342,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

