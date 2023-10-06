Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 4.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SDY traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $111.11. 89,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.