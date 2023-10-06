Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.49. 85,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,138. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

