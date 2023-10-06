Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.75. 14,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

