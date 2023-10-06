Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.41. 55,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

