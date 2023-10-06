Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.