Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 93,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

