Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.29. 84,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

