Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 492,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWB stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.23. The company had a trading volume of 133,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.