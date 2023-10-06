Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Progressive Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PGR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

