Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($18.64) to GBX 1,510 ($18.25) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,500 ($18.13) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.74) to GBX 1,540 ($18.61) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.04) to GBX 1,610 ($19.46) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential

Prudential Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PUK stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.