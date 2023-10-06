PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PTAIY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

