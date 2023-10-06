Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.80.

Get Public Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Shares of PSA stock opened at $258.88 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $254.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.