Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.80.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Public Storage
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
