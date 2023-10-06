PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $95,660.33 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $95,660.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.73 million, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 1.01. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

