Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Zacks Research

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $301.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

