Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Issued By Wedbush

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 156.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

