Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. Bruker has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

