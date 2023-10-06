Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Lowered by Analyst

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE ABM opened at $40.73 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

