Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

