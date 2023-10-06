Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

