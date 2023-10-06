Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Increased by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

