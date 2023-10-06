Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised by Analyst

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $243.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

