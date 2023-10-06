Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

FDX stock opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 134.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

