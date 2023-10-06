Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lowered by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.40 and its 200 day moving average is $306.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 564,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $170,508,000 after buying an additional 242,882 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 10,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

