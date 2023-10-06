Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lowered by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.40 and its 200 day moving average is $306.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 564,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $170,508,000 after purchasing an additional 242,882 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 10,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

