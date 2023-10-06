QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.54. 1,801,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,796. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.