QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Cut by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 960,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.1% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 129.9% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 95,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $109.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

