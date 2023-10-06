QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $129,166.43 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $129,166.43 and $1,082.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,695.72 or 0.99939991 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002286 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109426 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,149.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

