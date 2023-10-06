QV Investors Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. 679,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,857. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

