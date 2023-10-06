QV Investors Inc. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,372. The firm has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

